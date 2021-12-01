Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.57

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 6246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $84,000,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $38,810,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 115.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 404,494 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 319.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 440,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 335,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $14,301,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

