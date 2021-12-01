Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $142,940.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,101. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

