Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $106.51 and last traded at $101.19, with a volume of 24275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

