Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIROY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

