Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $692.73. The stock had a trading volume of 186,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,269. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $445.60 and a 12 month high of $693.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $593.93 and its 200 day moving average is $610.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.