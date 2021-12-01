Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $692.73. The stock had a trading volume of 186,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,269. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $445.60 and a 12 month high of $693.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $593.93 and its 200 day moving average is $610.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

