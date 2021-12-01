Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.93 and its 200-day moving average is $610.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $445.60 and a 12-month high of $693.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

