Landbox (LAND) Trading Up 51% Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $515,370.93 and $42,199.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 51% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.