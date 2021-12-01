LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 260.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after buying an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $122.99 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

