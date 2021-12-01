Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Lear accounts for 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NYSE:LEA traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.54. 3,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

