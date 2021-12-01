Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Down 0.4%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. 34 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

