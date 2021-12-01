LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.