Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after buying an additional 277,164 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

