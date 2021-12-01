Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,780 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

