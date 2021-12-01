Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $376.32 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.59 and a 200 day moving average of $337.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.