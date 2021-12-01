Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 4,876 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 299.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its stake in NVIDIA by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 188,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 339.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 49,105 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVDA stock opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $816.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.