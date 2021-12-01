Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 128.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 55.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

RACE opened at $260.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average is $221.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

