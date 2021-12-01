Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after buying an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.