Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.72. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.