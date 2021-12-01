Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.65

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 27357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lemonade by 51.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lemonade by 91.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.