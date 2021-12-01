LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Financial Analysis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 286.93%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.60%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than LENSAR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 6.34 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -2.42 LENSAR $26.38 million 2.83 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.77

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Summary

LENSAR beats Avinger on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

