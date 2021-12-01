Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 4,167 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LEVI opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

