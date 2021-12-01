Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the October 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Levitee Labs in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:LVTTF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 44,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Levitee Labs has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

