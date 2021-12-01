LHT Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $167,202.86 and approximately $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005873 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007471 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

