Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 19,447,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,826. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

