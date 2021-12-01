LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Down 5.9%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 1,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 338,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock.

About LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

