Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASG opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

