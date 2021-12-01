Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Down 8.2%

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.32 and last traded at 0.33. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.37.

About Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits. The company holds interests in the Paradox North and Pocitos properties. It operates through the Canada and USA geographical segments. The company was founded on February 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty One Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty One Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.