LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 727.5 days.

MSIXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

MSIXF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 2,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. LifeWorks has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

