Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 175,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,531 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $50.49.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

