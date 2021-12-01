Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 6,919 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $68,428.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
