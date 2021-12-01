Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 6,919 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $68,428.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

