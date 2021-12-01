Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) to Issue GBX 22 Dividend

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($29.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,182.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,989.61. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27.

In related news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,331 ($30.45) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

