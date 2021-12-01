LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $12,403.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

