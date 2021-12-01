Litentry (LIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.84 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00008742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $154.70 million and $34.84 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00236167 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00087201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,014,049 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

