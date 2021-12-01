Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.82-2.98 EPS.

Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.77. 5,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,086. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.32. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $232.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,617 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

