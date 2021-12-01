Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $92.42, but opened at $90.08. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $90.65, with a volume of 538 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,199. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 427,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 47,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 553,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 83,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

