Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 217,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,116,549 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,273,217 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

