Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $3,447,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 8,624,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,005. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.