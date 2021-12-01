LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $360.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00351968 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014555 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $775.33 or 0.01344351 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

