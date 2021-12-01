Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,200 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the October 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lotus Resources stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 1,070,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.