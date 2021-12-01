Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,400 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

