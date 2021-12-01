Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 793,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Employers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

