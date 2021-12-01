Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ichor were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,921,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

