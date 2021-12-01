Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.41. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

