Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

