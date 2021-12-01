Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 410 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.00.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

