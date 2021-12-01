Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 193,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

