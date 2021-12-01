Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 8225058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Specifically, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,802. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

