MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAG. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.65 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $37,579,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.