Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price cut by Truist from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.94 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272,357 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Magnite by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

