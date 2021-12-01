MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MNSB opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.51. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 135,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

